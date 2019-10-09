Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Turner


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Turner Obituary
Johnnie Turner

Nov. 30, 1938 - Oct. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Mr. Johnnie Turner, 80, of South Bend, IN, departed this life at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN, following a extended illness.

Johnnie was born November 30, 1938 in Marion, Arkansas. He later moved to South Bend, IN, January 1946 along with his family.

He was united in holy matrimony to Gloria Ann Alford in 1957; to that union three children were born, Jacquelyn, Jon, and Darryl.

Those to cherish his memory include children, Jacquelyn (Calvin) McCullough of Jonesboro, GA, Jon (Jeanette) Turner and Darryl Turner of Phoenix, AZ; his siblings, Eugene (Carol) Turner, James (Barbara) Turner, Roy (Ola) Turner, and Eva Turner all of South Bend, IN, and Samuel (Debbie) Turner of Winder, GA; special sister-in-law, Carolyn Turner; special brother-in-law, Ernest Herron, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, along with a host of friends and relatives.

Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now