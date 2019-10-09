|
Johnnie Turner
Nov. 30, 1938 - Oct. 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Mr. Johnnie Turner, 80, of South Bend, IN, departed this life at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN, following a extended illness.
Johnnie was born November 30, 1938 in Marion, Arkansas. He later moved to South Bend, IN, January 1946 along with his family.
He was united in holy matrimony to Gloria Ann Alford in 1957; to that union three children were born, Jacquelyn, Jon, and Darryl.
Those to cherish his memory include children, Jacquelyn (Calvin) McCullough of Jonesboro, GA, Jon (Jeanette) Turner and Darryl Turner of Phoenix, AZ; his siblings, Eugene (Carol) Turner, James (Barbara) Turner, Roy (Ola) Turner, and Eva Turner all of South Bend, IN, and Samuel (Debbie) Turner of Winder, GA; special sister-in-law, Carolyn Turner; special brother-in-law, Ernest Herron, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, along with a host of friends and relatives.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019