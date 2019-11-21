|
|
Johnny L. Brooks
May 26, 1935 - Nov. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Johnny L. Brooks of South Bend was born on May 26, 1935 in Luttrell, Tennessee to Pearl and James Brooks. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Anne (Kurz) Brooks of 48 years; daughter, Nancy (Al) Zielinski; and grandchildren, Anna (Wes) Taul, Allen Zielinski (Scott Anderson), and Abbey Zielinski (fiance Justin Piechnik). He is also survived by his sister, Ruby (James) Wollard, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gene Brooks, Clarence Brooks, and Jackie Hodge. Johnny was employed at Holiday Rambler for over 30 years, and has been actively enjoying retirement for the past 20 years. Johnny enjoyed working in his yard, and fishing with his son-in-law and grandchildren. He was a former member of the Lakeville Conservation Club and was a Wyatt Volunteer Fireman. He had a passion for nature and people. An avid sports fan, he loved watching his Fighting Irish and Cubs, and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was very proud of all his grandchildren's endeavors and boasted of their achievements. His family loved spending time with him, listening to his jokes and great stories. Johnny also had a great love for animals. The bond he had with his furry friends could be felt by everyone, especially Zoey, his chocolate Lab. Johnny brightened a room with his presence, and his family and friends describe him as the epitome of a country gentleman; he never knew a stranger, and he always had a smile on his face. Per Johnny's wishes cremation will take place, along with a private family funeral service. A huge thank you goes to all the wonderful nurses and staff at the Center for Hospice Care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or to The Center for Hospice Care. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019