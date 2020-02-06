Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Believers COGIC
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Believers COGIC
Johnny Scales


1940 - 2020
Johnny Scales Obituary
Mr. Johnny Scales

May 22, 1940 - Feb. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Johnny Scales, 79, of Alonzo Watson Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away February 2, 2020 at Signature Health Center, South Bend, IN.

Johnny was born in Blytheville, AR, on May 22, 1940 to Mathew and Linnie (Martin) Scales both of whom preceded him in death along with two brothers, Mathew Scales, Jr. and Alford Scales; grandsons, Quentin Dotson, Jourdan Harris, and Arvester Fleming; great-granddaughters, Miracle Dotson and Dalayia Scales; a neice, Marietta Scales; and a nephew, Eddie Scales.

Johnny worked for Allied 20 years and Adapto five years but he worked all his life as a self-employed mechanic. He served the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. He was a member of Believers COGIC. He married Gladys Parker on September 8, 1975 in South Bend, IN.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gladys Scales; three daughters, Virginia Parker and Mary (Raymond) Dotson all of South Bend, IN, and Gwendolyn Diane Scales, four sons, Matthew (Lisa) Wills and Johnny (Errika) Scales, Jr., all of Indianapolis, IN, Robert (fiance' Amy) Parker of Burnsville, MN, and Darryl (Cynthia) Scales of St. Louis, MO, 28 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; a special grandson who was raised as a son, DeShawn (Candace) Dotson; one brother, Jimmy (Rose) Scales, along with a host of other relatives.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Believers COGIC with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at the church. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send a condolence: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
