|
|
Johnny W. Vinson
Jan. 25, 1950 - Dec. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Johnny W. Vinson Sr., 69, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in his residence. Johnny was born on January 25, 1950 in South Bend to David and Margaret (Patterson) Vinson. On July 10, 1971 Johnny married Brenda S. Whitaker. Brenda preceded him in death on March 31, 2003. Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam.
Johnny is survived by his sons, Johnny (Tanya) Vinson Jr. and Jason (Kimberly) Vinson; three grandchildren, Hannah, Brianna, and Braxton; and two sisters, Helen Stewart and Debbie Goodsell.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert Vinson, and two sisters, Barbara Knapp and Shirley Fell.
Johnny was a member of the American Legion # 284.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 22, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, with Pastor Larry Chrisman officiating and burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. V.F.W. Post #360 will conduct Military Rites
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019