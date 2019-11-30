|
Jolanta Szumial
Jul. 21, 1947 - Nov. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Jolanta Szumial, 72, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, November 22 at Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Jolanta was born on July 21, 1947 in Germany to the late Stefan and Kazmiera (Wesolek) Szumial. She has resided in the Michiana area most of her life. She is survived by her sister, Stephanie (Thomas) Mammon and her brother, Ben W. Szumial both of South Bend; her nephew, Mark C. (Becky) Mammon, niece, Brooke (Eric) Babendrager, great-nephews and nieces, Andrew, Max, Michael, Emma Mammon, Liam, Noelle, and Willow Babendrager, and other relatives in Poland and Australia.
Jolanta retired as an Administrative Assistant at St. Mary's College. Her joys in life were praying, being with her family, always helping others, and being an active member at Corpus Christi Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
,Jolanta lived and died with the Lord in her beloved blessed mother. She was deeply devoted to her family, our Polish traditions, and God. This is the best tribute anyone would hope for, we loved her more than she ever knew, or that we ever knew.
Jolanta's wishes were to be cremated, which her loving family honored. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Jolanta's family.
