JoMary Temple
March 9, 1947 - August 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - JoMary Temple, 73, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 9, 1947 in Buchanan, MI to the late Herschel and Mary Willis. On April 22, 1967 in South Bend, IN, she was united in marriage to the late John Temple.
JoMary is survived by her two daughters, Angela Temple and Wendy (Dale) Kusmiez, both of South Bend, IN; two sons, Shawn (Shelly) Temple of South Bend, IN and Scott (Jodie) Temple of North Liberty, IN; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Trey, Taylor, Chase, Camryn, and Blake Temple, Tyler and Lindsay O'Brien; five sisters, Connie (Robert) Price, Roxanne (Pat) Temple, Candy (Sterling) Wiener, Crystal Willis, and Tina Kaczorowski all of South Bend; and her brother, Ronald (Mona) Willis of South Bend.
JoMary was an ER nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for over 30 years before retiring, spending some time as the Hospital Supervisor. She loved to travel all over the country with John and her family. They vacationed in Hawaii and many other tropical islands, as well as experiencing many different cruises.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00am until start of the service.
Contributions in memory of JoMary Temple may be offered to Hospice Foundation, The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
