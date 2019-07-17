Jon Florenz Clauss



Dec. 3, 1934 - July 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jon Clauss, 84, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Majestic Care in Avon, Indiana.



Jon was born on December 3, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Florenz and Dorothy (Bloodgood) Clauss. He has lived for the past two years in Brownsburg, Indiana, previously living in South Bend; Conyers, Georgia; Lizton, Indiana; and Westfield, Indiana. He graduated from John Adams High School in 1952 and was a Veteran of the Army National Guard.



Employed by companies such as Spector Motor Freight, Shipper's Dispatch, and Preston Freight, Jon spent his career as a salesman in the trucking industry. He retired in 1997 from Overnite Transportation and had many happy years living in the country in Lizton, Indiana. He also enjoyed boating, beekeeping, and working in his yard. He was a member of the American Legion, DeMolay International, the Elks Lodge, and the Moose Lodge.



Jon is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn O'Dell, and her daughter, Kim (Kent) Badics-Barker. A stepdaughter, Linda (Kevin) Paris, preceded him in death in 2002.



Jon is also survived by his children from his marriage to Mary Claire Hennion in 1956: Mary Catherine (Michael) Quebedeau, Jon (Stacey) Clauss, Laura (Lance) Trexler, Mark (Barbara) Clauss, and Patrick (Kristin) Clauss. An infant granddaughter, Bonnie Lynn Cecrle, preceded him in death in 1982. Jon was the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Care group Life's Journey in Avon, Indiana.



A private service will be held at a later date. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019