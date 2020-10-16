Jon Gochenaur
March 28, 1954 - Oct. 13, 2020
SHIPSHEWANA, IN - Jon L. Gochenaur, age 66, of Shipshewana, IN died unexpectedly on October 13, 2020 in LaGrange, IN. Jon was born on March 28, 1954, in LaGrange to Gerald and Marilyn (Walters) Gochenaur. He married Connie Gage on June 16, 1974, in Brighton, IN. After graduating from Manchester College, Jon and Connie raised their family in the South Bend area where he worked as a CPA. In 2007, Jon became a partner in Cross-Road Farms, and they moved back to LaGrange County. Jon is survived by his wife, Connie, and his four daughters, Amber (Matthew) Byers of Goshen, IN, Abbey (Yemi) Mobolade of Colorado Springs, CO, Ashley (Kyle Rosentreter) Gochenaur of Denver, CO, and Autumn (David) Riggs of South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Dianna) Gochenaur of Columbia City, IN; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Gochenaur of Howe, IN. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Marilyn Gochenaur; and his brother, Jerry Gochenaur. Jon's gifts of leadership, empathy, courage, wisdom, and strength are known to all. His ability to lead at home, at work, at church, and in his community with confidence, compassion, and generosity has created a legacy that will persist for generations. Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-6 pm at Brighton Chapel, 5415 N SR 3, Howe, IN. Funeral services will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:00 am at the same location. A graveside service will follow at Brighton Cemetery. For over a decade Jon was instrumental in organizing community-wide food packing events in LaGrange through Feed My Starving Children. In honor of his passion for the mission of this organization, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed My Starving Children, 555 Exchange Ct., Aurora, IL 60504. Condolences can be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services.