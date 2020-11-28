Jon Meseraull
June 28, 1970 - Nov. 19, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Jon Christian Meseraull, 50, of Buchanan, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, following an extended illness.
Jon was born June 28, 1970, in Long Island, NY. His education included attending Andrews Academy, Buchanan High School, and Benton Harbor High School, where he earned his G.E.D. He took college classes at Southwestern Michigan College and Indiana University at South Bend. He also earned his EMT Certification.
For many years he was an aquatics instructor for the Niles YMCA, teaching thousands of students from the Niles-Buchanan area school system. Jon served as a first responder medic at EMS, and he was part of the event staff for the University of Notre Dame campus. He had also worked as a guide for Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve and formerly worked in critical care at Elkhart General Hospital.
Survivors include his daughter, MyKyna Meseraull of Buchanan; stepson, Zach Freeman; his mother, Elaine (Nathan Paul) Trumbo-Roberts of Sikeston, MO; his father, Fred (Virginia) Meseraull of Berrien Springs; his sister, Sheri (Gunter) Reitmeister of Georgetown, OH; stepsisters, Jennifer and Angela Jewell; and stepbrothers, Darryl (Darla) and Michael (Heather) Roberts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages and memories can be shared online at www.allredfuneralhome.com
