Jon Nielsen
Aug. 16, 1949 - Sept. 9, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Jon R. Nielsen, 70, of Granger, passed away peacefully at home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jon was born August 16, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Anne and Christ Nielsen. After growing up on the shores of Lake St. Clair, Michigan, Jon moved to Granger, Indiana in 1975 with his wife, Leta (Richards) Nielsen, who survives along with daughters, Lisa (Matt) Ludwig and Victoria (Ryan) Wolf; grandchildren, Connor Ludwig and Juna Wolf; and beloved step-grandchildren, Nate, Abby, and Lexi Ludwig, and Kaylan Dercach. Also surviving are his cousins, Brian and Scott Nielsen, nieces and nephews, and his silly Boxer dog, Sydney. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jon's zest for life and adventures was unparalleled. It remains unknown whether he was more comfortable on water, snow, or in the air. His early midlife crisis resulted in his becoming an airplane multi-engine instrument instructor and a Corvette owner. He also rode snowmobiles with the Edwardsburg Snowmobile Club for decades. Later, he determined he would ride his bicycle an average of 10,000 miles per season and become a national contender in downhill skiing. He accomplished all of the above. He and his daughter Victoria remain undefeated in co-ed triathlons. He and his daughter Lisa competed at the national level in downhill skiing, including Jon making the podium every year he competed, including 2018. His family greatly benefited from his many conquests. For this, and so many reasons that cannot be included in this word count, Jon will be sorely missed. Whether it be boating with his family, flying in airplanes, or riding bicycles in the fast group, Jon was there as a supportive husband, fiercely loyal friend, dedicated parishioner, and a wonderful father. He'd save any pet, no matter the cost.
In 1971, Jon graduated from Michigan State University. After working in the business forms industry for decades, in 1997 Jon formed Proforma Corporate Solutions, which also survives. He is a past member of the Mishawaka Breakfast Optimist Club, and as many ski clubs as he could join: Viking Ski Club, Swiss Valley JDT, Nubs and MACC. He was a member of St. Pius X Church and Rolling Fellowship where he gained many more dear friends. He was always available for an adventure, a boat ride, and a cold beverage with his friends and family and we can only presume, he's enjoying his favorite tea in heaven with his old dog, Amanda.
Per Jon's request, there will not be a funeral; however, there will be a Memorial Mass on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Pius X Church, Granger, Indiana. Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior to Mass.
Memorials for Jon may be made to the Center for Hospice.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted wit the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019