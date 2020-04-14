Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Paul Williams Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Paul Williams Jr. Obituary
Jon Paul Williams, Jr.

April 3, 1973 - April 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jon Paul Williams, Jr., affectionately called Paul, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 in his residence in South Bend, IN.

Paul was born on April 3, 1973 in South Bend to Cheryl Smith and Jon Paul Williams, Sr.

Lateese (“Tish”) Brodnax was the love of his life since the age of 14. On September 17, 2005, they married. To this union, the joy of his life was born: his only child, Jon Paul III.

Paul graduated from LaSalle High School in 1992, where he played basketball and football. Paul was baptized at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed at Olive Garden for 27 years as a chef and for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for Amazon.

Paul was a devout family man with a quiet, gentle spirit who loved to make people laugh. He also had a love of all sports, but particularly football. Anyone who knew Paul knew that ultimately, the Dallas Cowboys were his favorite team.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Lateese (“Tish”), and son, Jon Paul III. He is also survived by his mother, Cheryl Wilder of South Bend; father, John Paul Williams, Sr. (Jackie) of San Antonio, TX; sisters, LaJoy Smith, LaTonya Wilder Crawford, and Alisha Wilder of Indianapolis, IN; brothers, Jason Smith, James Wilder, Damon Williams, and Terry Harris of South Bend; mother-in-law, Lenardean (DeDe) Lewis of Valrico, FL; father-in-law, Alan Brodnax of South Bend; brother-in-law, Curtis Brodnax of Aurora, IL; godmother, Bilynda Murray (Adrian); as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gregory Wilder; and grandparents, Justice and Geraldine Smith, Melvin and Ruby Dungey. His grandmothers played a major influence in shaping who Paul became.

Services for Mr. Jon Paul Williams, Jr. will be held at a later date in the near future. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Friends and family may also check the funeral home website for updates regarding service time and date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -