|
|
Jon Paul Williams, Jr.
April 3, 1973 - April 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jon Paul Williams, Jr., affectionately called Paul, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 in his residence in South Bend, IN.
Paul was born on April 3, 1973 in South Bend to Cheryl Smith and Jon Paul Williams, Sr.
Lateese (“Tish”) Brodnax was the love of his life since the age of 14. On September 17, 2005, they married. To this union, the joy of his life was born: his only child, Jon Paul III.
Paul graduated from LaSalle High School in 1992, where he played basketball and football. Paul was baptized at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed at Olive Garden for 27 years as a chef and for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for Amazon.
Paul was a devout family man with a quiet, gentle spirit who loved to make people laugh. He also had a love of all sports, but particularly football. Anyone who knew Paul knew that ultimately, the Dallas Cowboys were his favorite team.
Paul leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 15 years, Lateese (“Tish”), and son, Jon Paul III. He is also survived by his mother, Cheryl Wilder of South Bend; father, John Paul Williams, Sr. (Jackie) of San Antonio, TX; sisters, LaJoy Smith, LaTonya Wilder Crawford, and Alisha Wilder of Indianapolis, IN; brothers, Jason Smith, James Wilder, Damon Williams, and Terry Harris of South Bend; mother-in-law, Lenardean (DeDe) Lewis of Valrico, FL; father-in-law, Alan Brodnax of South Bend; brother-in-law, Curtis Brodnax of Aurora, IL; godmother, Bilynda Murray (Adrian); as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gregory Wilder; and grandparents, Justice and Geraldine Smith, Melvin and Ruby Dungey. His grandmothers played a major influence in shaping who Paul became.
Services for Mr. Jon Paul Williams, Jr. will be held at a later date in the near future. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Friends and family may also check the funeral home website for updates regarding service time and date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020