Jon Paul Williams
Jon Paul Williams, Jr.

April 3, 1973 - April 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visitation for one hour prior to service at funeral home. Full obituary available on funeral home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.
