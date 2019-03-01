Jonathan A. “Jon” Pitts



June 19, 1968 - Feb. 24, 2019



SYRACUSE, IN -



Jonathan A. “Jon” Pitts, 50, of South Bend, IN passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, IN. He was born on June 19, 1968 in Lafayette, IN to James A. & Gloria J. (Hensley) Pitts.



He grew up in Anderson, IN, and attended Anderson High School. He moved to the South Bend area 4 years ago and was formerly employed at Pegg's Restaurant in South Bend for 3 years and Cracker Barrel in Anderson for many years.



He is survived by his father, Jim (Mary Katsaropoulos) Pitts of Syracuse, IN; daughter, Samantha Pitts of Kentucky; sister, Jackie (Tony) Williams of Granger, IN; stepmothers, Debbie Barnes of Mishawaka, IN & Cristy Pitts of Anderson, IN; nephews, Brandon and Ethan Nelson of Granger, IN; extended family, Barbara Brown Rohrbacher of Anderson and her children, Marc Brown, Mike Brown, and Melanie Brown Woodward and their families.



He was preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Beth Ann Pitts.



Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, IN. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on March 16, 2019, at his sister's home, 50705 Tecumseh Dr., Granger, IN 46530. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN is in charge of arrangements.



Preferred memorials may be given to the Center for Hospice, 22579 Old US 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. To send condolences to the family in memory of Jonathan Pitts, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.