Jonathan F. Lewis



April 23, 1944 - June 3, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Jonathan “Jon” Francis Lewis, age 75, of Vandalia, died Monday, June 3, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.



He was born April 23, 1944 in Vandalia, Michigan, the third child of Frank Jr. and Wanda Lewis.



Jon was a lifelong well driller. He carried on his father's business, a family tradition now carried on by his nephews. Jon lived life to the fullest. He loved his family and was very close to them, especially his nephews. Jon loved having his family over for his cabin breakfasts at his home in Vandalia. The last few years, he loved spending winters in Florida. He enjoyed dropping in at his nephews' for a talk, food, coffee, or a newspaper.



Jon will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one son, Jonathan Lewis of Louisiana; nephews, Donn (Cindy) Mosier of Vandalia, Mike (Linda) Mosier of Dowagiac, Thomas (Robin) Mosier of Cassopolis, Jim (Shelly) Mosier of Dowagiac, and Domonic DeAngelo of Vandalia; one niece, LeeAnne Mosier of Mishawaka, Indiana; close friend, Joe Fitzgerald of Luther, Michigan; a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-great-nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Jean Mosier and June Clubb; and one nephew, Russ Mosier.



Family and friends will gather from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.



Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary