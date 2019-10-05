|
Jonathan Housand
Aug. 31, 1939 - Oct. 3, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Jonathan W. “Jon” Housand Jr., 80, of Granger, formerly of Elkhart, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wellbrooke of South Bend.
Jon was born in Mishawaka on August 31, 1939 to the late Jonathan W. and Marie J. (Doll) Housand Sr. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Housand on January 1, 2014.
On October 6, 1962, he married the former Sharon L. “Sherry” Haiduc in Mansfield, OH. She survives along with two sons, Brian and Tom, both of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Addison, and Aubrey Housand; five sisters, Janet Eggleston and Cheryl L. Hickle, both of Mishawaka, Barbara A. Theobald of St. Louis, Mary J. Tomasik of Osceola, and Kathleen B. Marien of Granger; and one brother, Michael F. Housand of Mishawaka.
Jon graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1957 and Indiana University, South Bend where he received a BS in Management and Administration in 1969. He also received his MSBA from IUSB in 1972.
He began his work career in 1966 with the American National Bank in South Bend where he began as a management trainee before also serving as the branch manager and assistant trust officer. From 1969 until 1994 he was with Ameritrust National Bank in Elkhart, serving in various capacities including: Trust Officer, 1969-1972; Vice President of Marketing, 1973-1979 Executive Vice President of Marketing and Staff Services from 1980-1985 and President and Chief Operating Officer from 1986-1992. From 1992 to 1994 he served as the President and General Manager at Michiana Public Broadcasting (WNIT) in Elkhart. From 1994 until 1999 he did consulting work before taking a position as Executive Director for the Elkhart YM-YW Foundation from 1999-2001. From 2001 until 2004 he served as the program officer for the Elkhart County Community Foundation. He also served as a member of the board of directors for MFB Financial from 2006 to 2009. He served as the Executive Director of the Elkhart General Hospital Foundation. Jon also served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft navigator where he attained the rank of Captain.
Over the course of his professional career, Jon received numerous honors including: Distinguished Club President from Kiwanis International, 1978; Outstanding Business Alumnus from IUSB, 1987; United Way, Arthur J. Decio Award for outstanding community service, 1988; IUSB Lewis Armstrong award for outstanding community service; Indiana University Alumni Association President's Award, 1999; IUSB School of Business, Dean's Outstanding Service Award, 2002; and IUSB Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, 2003.
Always actively involved in his community, Jon served as the chairman or board member for Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Elkhart Enterprise Zone, Elkhart Child Development Center, Elkhart Salvation Army, Association for the Disabled of Elkhart County, Indiana Special Olympics, Kiwanis Club of Elkhart, United Way of Elkhart County, Habitat for Humanity, Elkhart Community Hospice, Diocese of Fort Wayne/South Bend for the Annual Bishop's Appeal, Elkhart County Community Foundation, Women's Care Center, IUSB School of Business Dean search committee, IUSB Chancellor search committee, IUSB Business Advisory Board, IUSB Alumni Scholarship Fund Drive, Catholic Charities, Elkhart County 4-H Foundation, and the Elkhart Jazz Festival. He participated as a director, officer, volunteer and fund raiser in more than 40 economic development, cultural, social service, professional, and service organizations. He also was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger where he also served on the Strategic Planning Committee in 2003-2004. Jon was also responsible for coordinating 180 volunteers who prepare food for the South Bend Center for the Homeless six days per month. Jon also loved to travel and being with his family most of all. In Jon's free time he enjoyed making works of art out of stained glass which he would make for his friends and family.
Visitation for Jon will be held on Monday, October 7 from 4 pm until 7 pm at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN where visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 am. Monsignor Bill Schooler of St. Pius X will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jon may be made to: St. Pius X Catholic Church Parish, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530 or Elkhart General Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1329, Elkhart, IN 46515.
