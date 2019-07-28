|
|
Jonathan Jackson
March 7, 1959 - July 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jonathan Jackson was born March 7, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Lavada Mae and John Henry Jackson, (and John Towles, stepfather). He departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 of natural causes and has gone on to be with his mother “Vada” whom he cherished so dearly.
Jonathan was affectionately known as “JJ” by his family and friends. He was full of life and loved to dance and sing and go out to eat. His favorite artists were Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles. He loved to dress well and always wanted everyone to know that he was a sharply-dressed man, wearing kangol hats, gold chains and sunglasses. He would always say “I'm a cool dude.”
Remaining faithful to Christ, Jonathan loved to go to church at any given opportunity and openly praised His name. He never wanted for anything, having the best of everything and just simply enjoyed life. At the age of 8 doctors said that he would not live past the age of 12 because of a birth defect. God blessed us all to have him 48 years beyond their prediction.
Jonathan leaves to cherish his sweet memory three siblings, Timothy Lee Jackson(Hilda Selmon fiance), of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lorraina Jackson Collins (Victor Collins) of Gardena, California, and Billy Wesley Towles of South Bend, Indiana; three nieces, Saria Jackson, Diamond Thomas Jones (Thomas Jones) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Faith Towels of South Bend, Indiana; two nephews, Martel Thomas (Jackie Thomas) of San Antonio, Texas and Taylor Anthony Gilbert of Indianapolis, Indiana; an aunt and uncle, Colleen Reed (Harry), along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Alford's
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019