Jonathan Lee Herczeg
July 16, 1970 - Feb. 10, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Jonathan Lee Herczeg, 49, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in The Center for Hospice.
Jon was born July 16, 1970 in South Bend to James and Sheila (Hock) Herczeg. He was preceded in death by his father, James Herczeg Sr. and brother, Jerald “Jerry” Herczeg. Jon is survived by his mother, Sheila Herczeg; and brothers, James (Teresa) Herczeg Jr. and Joseph Herczeg.
In his early years, Jon enjoyed playing football, wrestling, and snow skiing. He graduated from LaVille High School in 1988, then worked as a floor installer in the Carpenters Union. Jon was a member of the SOS American Legion Post 284 and the Carpenters Union 413. He enjoyed watching sports and social activities. Jon was a very fun, outgoing person who would help anyone in need. He loved animals, especially his bird, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life will be held in both Jon and his brother Jerry's honor. Friends and family may visit from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 with a small service beginning at 3:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. A private burial will be held later at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Hospice, , Logan Industries, or the Kidney Foundation. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020