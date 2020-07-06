Jonathan Samuel Sedmak
Dec. 1, 2004 - July 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jonathan entered into life without end, after a quiet and tormenting struggle, on July 2.
He leaves a wound that will not heal in this life, but could itself become the source of healing and love. He leaves his parents, Maria and Clemens; his siblings, Magdalena and Gabriel; and his grandmothers, Agnes and Ruth. He is now with his grandfathers, Engelbert and Gunther.
Jonathan was born on December 1, 2004 in Seekirchen (Austria) in the home of his family. He went to Kindergarden and Primary School in Seekirchen, and spent his childhood in Seekirchen am Wallersee.
In 2015 he moved with his family to South Bend, Indiana. He entered Holy Cross School, learned English, and tried to make friends. He had many happy moments in Holy Cross School during his four years there. Jonathan graduated in 2019 with the “Highest Achievement in Academics” Award. The Principal of the School, Angela Budzinski, saw his gifts and offered to give him extra classes.
Jonathan attended John Adams High School, like his two siblings before him. He called himself ‘John'. He completed one school year (2019/20) and his academic performance was stellar. He enjoyed the first semester and especially mock trial. He longed to be understood and to find his place in life. He liked to dress up and developed an understanding of proper formal menswear. He liked to read books for college students. He liked to play board games. He also liked to build challenging Lego projects and created worlds of their own.
In the second semester, once the whole school had gone online due to COVID-19, Jonathan missed the interactions and personal contacts. He still completed, together with his brother Gabriel, a 2020 John Adams High School graduate who has since returned to Austria, an impressive self-made pergola in his parents' backyard, his last major project.
Jonathan never lost touch with his Austrian roots and home and spent, with his family, the last four summers of his life in Austria. He was especially happy in the mountains in East Tyrol. We trust and pray that our beloved Jonathan will find happiness in the land beyond all mountains.
A Memorial Service will be held for Jonathan on Wednesday, July 8 at Holy Cross Parish, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend at 10:00 am. Family will receive guests beginning at 9:15 am. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the “Angela Budzinski Scholarship Fund”, Holy Cross School, 1020 Wilber St., South Bend, IN 46628.
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
