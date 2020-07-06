1/1
Jonathan Samuel Sedmak
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Samuel Sedmak

Dec. 1, 2004 - July 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jonathan entered into life without end, after a quiet and tormenting struggle, on July 2.

He leaves a wound that will not heal in this life, but could itself become the source of healing and love. He leaves his parents, Maria and Clemens; his siblings, Magdalena and Gabriel; and his grandmothers, Agnes and Ruth. He is now with his grandfathers, Engelbert and Gunther.

Jonathan was born on December 1, 2004 in Seekirchen (Austria) in the home of his family. He went to Kindergarden and Primary School in Seekirchen, and spent his childhood in Seekirchen am Wallersee.

In 2015 he moved with his family to South Bend, Indiana. He entered Holy Cross School, learned English, and tried to make friends. He had many happy moments in Holy Cross School during his four years there. Jonathan graduated in 2019 with the “Highest Achievement in Academics” Award. The Principal of the School, Angela Budzinski, saw his gifts and offered to give him extra classes.

Jonathan attended John Adams High School, like his two siblings before him. He called himself ‘John'. He completed one school year (2019/20) and his academic performance was stellar. He enjoyed the first semester and especially mock trial. He longed to be understood and to find his place in life. He liked to dress up and developed an understanding of proper formal menswear. He liked to read books for college students. He liked to play board games. He also liked to build challenging Lego projects and created worlds of their own.

In the second semester, once the whole school had gone online due to COVID-19, Jonathan missed the interactions and personal contacts. He still completed, together with his brother Gabriel, a 2020 John Adams High School graduate who has since returned to Austria, an impressive self-made pergola in his parents' backyard, his last major project.

Jonathan never lost touch with his Austrian roots and home and spent, with his family, the last four summers of his life in Austria. He was especially happy in the mountains in East Tyrol. We trust and pray that our beloved Jonathan will find happiness in the land beyond all mountains.

A Memorial Service will be held for Jonathan on Wednesday, July 8 at Holy Cross Parish, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend at 10:00 am. Family will receive guests beginning at 9:15 am. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the “Angela Budzinski Scholarship Fund”, Holy Cross School, 1020 Wilber St., South Bend, IN 46628.

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:15 AM
Holy Cross Parish
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved