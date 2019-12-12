Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church
Jose E. Juarez Dominguez Obituary
Jose E. Juarez

Dominguez

April 14, 2009 - Dec. 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jose E. Juarez Dominguez 10, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Riley Children's Hospital.

Jose was born on April 14, 2009 in South Bend and attended Our Lady of Hungary grade school. He loved his family, animals, and painting.

Surviving are his parents, Pablo Juarez Beade and Julia Dominguez Lozano; maternal grandparents, Eduardo Dominguez and Medarda Lazano; paternal grandmother, Maria Beade; a sister, Karina Juarez Dominguez; and 3 brothers, Pablo Juarez Dominguez, Daniel Juarez Dominguez, and Anthony Juarez Dominguez. Jose was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Erasmo Juarez; and maternal great-grandfather, Victorino Lazano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Monday, December 16, 2019 in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 4-8 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a Rosary will be recited at 5:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to defray funeral expenses. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
