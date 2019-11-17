Home

Calvary Baptist Church
3001 Cleveland Road Ext
South Bend, IN 46628
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3001 Cleveland Ave
South Bend, IN
Jose Garza


1947 - 2019
Jose Garza Obituary
Jose Garza

July 3, 1947 - Nov. 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jose Guadalupe Garza “Lupe,” age 72 , passed away November 1, 2019. He was a loving husband and father. Lupe was an Army Veteran and continued to serve his community in many ways. He retired from AT&T where he worked for over 30 years. He was also known as Abuelo to his grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with at thrift stores and Waffle House.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Francisca Garza; wife, Maria Gloria Medina Garza, 6 brothers, and two sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christina Sabo (Michael), Noemi Mitchell (Don), and Estevan Garza (Amanda); grandchildren, Izabella, Matthew, Michael, Marnie, Jack, Daniel, Caleb, and Gloria Grace; his brothers, Tino Garza, Valentine Garza, and Rene Garza, and many nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4:30pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 Cleveland Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
