Nov. 20, 1942 - June 12, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Joseph A. Kosik, 77, of Lakeville, passed away at 9:10PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Elkhart Hospice House - Elkhart.
Joe was born November 20, 1942 in South Bend, to the late Joseph P. and Joann (Szymanski) Kosik.
He graduated from Central High School in 1961. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1961 until he was Honorably Discharged in 1966.
Joe retired in 1996 after thirty years of service from Bendix. He was a member of the American Legion Post 363 in Lakeville and a past member of the American Legion Post 284.
Surviving is his life partner of thirty-three years, Vernon Fisher of Lakeville; son, Andrew “Tiger” Kosik of Lakeville; stepson, Michael G. Fisher Sr. of North Liberty and his children, Michael G. Fisher Jr. and Addison L. Fisher; and sister, Maryann Kosik of South Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tony Kosik and Paul J. Kosik.
Services celebrating Joseph's life will be at 1:00PM Tuesday, June 16, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Jodi Feitz officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00AM until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be directed to the Kosik family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.