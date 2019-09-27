|
Joseph A. Maguire
April 13, 1926 - Sept. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joseph A. Maguire, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger.
Joseph was born on April 13, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Anna (Perry) Maguire. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Anna Nancy McAneny and Jayne Sailer.
On May 8, 1954 he married the former, Lillian Pleier; she preceded him in death on November 8, 2005.
His sister, Aileen Walsh of Stafford, VA survives him in death. Surviving are daughters, Mary Maguire of Mishawaka, Patricia (Dave) Schwaderer of Sparks, NV and Colleen Maguire of South Bend; sons, Joseph (Kathy) Maguire of Miami, FL and Michael (Vickie) Maguire of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Maguire, Shane Maguire, Nichole (Peter Stran) Maguire-Stran, Andrew Maguire, Natasha (Rick) Evers, Lynn Wichlacz (Tim) and Sean Boddy; and great grandchildren, Kayden, Tyler, Chevy, Gavin, and Graham.
Joseph was a Veteran of the United States Army Air Corp; serving his country proudly during WWII. He graduated from Villanova University in 1950 with a Degree in Electrical Engineering and began his career as an electrician at Philco. He had a long career as an aerospace engineer for General Electric in the 1960's. Joseph worked on projects that led to the man-on-the moon and the night scope technology. After relocating his family to Mishawaka in the early 1970's, he opened a successful real estate firm (Towne Realty). He also worked as a successful manager for Miles Laboratories and Crown International where he retired in 1991. During retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Twin Branch and Hums Elementary as a math tutor. Joseph was a devoted member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 6 p.m., with a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019