Joseph A. Walsh
April 8, 1980 - Oct. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph A. Walsh, 39, of South Bend, passed away at home. He was born on April 8, 1980 in South Bend to James and Diana (Ham) Sr. Joseph worked for Hoffman Brothers as an Auto Parts Salesman. He enjoyed Notre Dame football and basketball, auto parts, and drawing. He is survived by his parents, James and Diana Walsh, Sr.; his siblings, James (Christine) Walsh, Jr. and William Walsh; his paternal grandfather, James T. Walsh; maternal grandmother, Donna Ham; nieces, Eva Walsh and Alexandria Walsh; and nephews, Carson Walsh and Connor Walsh. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Ham, Sr.; and grandmother, Audrey Walsh. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10-12 PM with a service in Joseph's honor beginning at 12 in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019