Joseph Alousius Thomas
Oct. 21, 1962 - Sept. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Joseph A. Thomas, 56, passed away after an illness in the comfort of his family's ancestral Meade Street home, in the securing and inspirational shadow of the St. Adalbert's Twin Spires, a half block from his Grandparent's old grocery store.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. (Tomaszewski) Thomas and Harriet T. (Ciesielski) Thomas, sister, Carolyn L. Thomas, and brother, Donald V. Thomas. Joe is survived by brothers, Frank J. (Marinel) Thomas, Richard J. Thomas, Randolph W. (Amy) Thomas, Dave Thomas, & friend and daily care giver, Keven Rieder; plus, many other wonderful friends and relatives.
Joe was a proud West Sider and Washington High School Panther, Class of 1980. He also attended IU Bloomington studying, Karate, Jujitsu, and Russian with Scholarships from Chopin Fine Arts, Kaminski Foundation, Copernicus Foundation, and Charles Martin's Urban League. Joe also graduated from the Eclair Culinary College of Albion, Michigan; and worked in the finer dining establishment of New Orleans for three Mardi Gras seasons to expand his knowledge and skill. He like to cook everything, but specialized in duck, lamb, rib roast, ham, kapusta, kluski, and kielbasa, and with Boneless Stuffed Chicken as his Signature Dish.
Joe loved cooking, music, and Cadillacs. He also liked beer & cigarettes. He was kind and generous, a model of charity and love comforting the hungry person and the wild birds alike. Joe would literally give the shirt off his back to aid someone in need. Joe prayed before each meal, thanking God regardless if at home or in a public restaurant. As a younger man Joe explored America by back packing across the nation several times, taking odd jobs for a few dollars and the adventure. Joe also traveled with family and was a great traveling companion.
After an Honorable Discharge from the US Army; serving as a Paratrooper Radio Operator, Joe declined offers to serve on then President Reagan's new Secret Service Eagle Watch Advance Team after the President was shot. His military knife skills complimented his chef work. Joe continued to honorably serve his God, nation, Polish heritage, and family, by being a Homemaker caring for his siblings and being a lifelong Democrat.
Joe belonged to the American Legion #357 and the St. Vincent De Paul Society; and was also a past member of the West Side Democratic & Civic Club, and the Polish National Alliance #83.
Viewing will be at St. Joseph Funeral Home on Mayflower Road Friday, September 27, 2:00pm to 8:00pm with a 5:00pm Rosary. The Sacrament of Burial will begin Saturday, September 28 at the Funeral Home at 8:30am with a procession from St. Joseph Funeral Home to a 9:30am Mass at St. Adalbert Church, followed by the final procession to the St. Joseph Cemetery's Chapel for a brief final service and military salute.
The family thanks the Center for Hospice Staff for their kindness.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019