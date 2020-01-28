Home

June 28, 1936 - Jan. 24, 2020

CHESTERTON, IN - Joseph Alva Jones, age 83, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1936 in Franklin, IN to Alva and Mary (Scriven) Jones, who preceded him in death.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Schuck) Jones; son, William (Ana) Jones of Costa Rica; daughter, Patricia (Daniel) Johnson of LaPorte, IN; brother, Alan Charles Jones of Franklin, IN; grandchildren, Benjamin Daniel (Dan) Johnson of Germany and Jacob Noah (Meghan) Johnson of LaPorte, IN; and great-grandchildren, Emma Patricia and Melanie Christine.

Joe graduated from Purdue University in 1957 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He continued his education at Indiana University Indianapolis Law School earning a Phd in 1974. During his career he worked for Proctor & Gamble briefly and went on to work as a Chemical Engineer and later Patent Attorney for Eli Lilly. He was a member of the Conservation Club, the Indiana Gun Club, and was a Boy Scout Leader. Joe also was a member of and participant with the Scientech Club. Following retirement Joe enjoyed working on antique watches; he was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and the Indiana Watchmakers Association. He traveled extensively after retiring. He was also an avid birder and loved to read.

A memorial service for Joe will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Tori Ramsay, 32 E. Washington St., Ste. 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society, P.O. Box 36, Wheeler, IN 46393. Arrangements in care of Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020
