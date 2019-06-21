Joseph B. Milewski



August 19, 1931 - June 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Milewski, 87, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 17, 2019. Joe was born August 19, 1931 in South Bend, to the late Theodore and Theresa (Zielinski) Milewski. On November 24, 1951 Joe married Dolores (Labis) Milewski; she passed away on December 19, 2017. Joe was also preceded in death by his son, Doug Milewski; son-in-law, Kim Guidi; and brothers-in-law, Ervin Kaczynski and James Smith.



Surviving Joe are his daughters, Kathy (Alex) Csenar, Cheryl Guidi, and Patricia (Drew) Holston; grandchildren, Joe, Adam, Matt, Alex, Clint, Erin, Julio, Attea, Antonio, Sara, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, Dominick, Leah, Kim, Michael, Ashley, Alyssa, Gio, Jazek, Sevenah, Lynzi, plus one expected in September; and sisters, Joan Kaczynski and Marcia (Harry) Singleton.



Joe retired from Fuller-O'Brien where he worked for 39 years. The retirees would get together once a month for breakfast and cathching up. Joe also stayed in touch with his best friend and coworker, Marvin Horvath. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church, and a member of the Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club and various bowling leagues. Joe enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, making homemade wine, and baseball. He was an avid Cubs fan and coached youth baseball teams. Joe loved to travel everywhere with his wife and annual family trips to Enchanted Forest. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.



The family extends a special thanks to caregiver, Amber Morgan for her dedicated care provided to the family.



Visitation will be held 11:00AM to 1:00PM Monday, June 24, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Ceremony to begin at 1:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary