Joseph Brodie
Aug. 1, 1924 - Aug. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Edward Brodie, 95, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Joseph was born August 1, 1924 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late Joe R. and Augusta (Bowman) Brodie. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Annette; second wife, Nannette; his son, Joseph E. Brodie, II; and sisters, Cordelia Wimsatt ad Virginia McGhee. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gail Brodie, Paula Johnson, and Judith Brodie-Brooks; grandchildren, Donna Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Lee'Ann Breveard, Alayna Brooks, and Alvin Brooks II; 7 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Summerville and Ruth Douglas; and many nieces and nephews. Fondly known as Edward by his friends, he was a quiet reserved man, always calm, cool, and collected. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired as a Sergeant. Edward retired from the Bendix Corporation in 1986 after 33 years as a welder and was a member of the UAW Local 9. He was a wonderful, caring father and grandfather. Family was very important to him. Edward married Annette May 4, 1942 and they were together for 47 years until her passing in 1989. In 1993, he married Nannette, and they were together 19 years until she passed away. When he was younger, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. Edward enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching CNN. He always looked forward to the family BBQs and fish frys until he was no longer able to get around. A Memorial Service for family and close friends of Edward will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Always Best Care-Michiana, 3120 N. Home St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences to the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019