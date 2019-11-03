|
Joseph C. Horak
Jan. 4, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joseph C. Horak, 88, passed away on Monday, October 28 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka surrounded by his daughters.
He was born on January 4, 1931 in Chicago, IL, to Joseph L. and Rose J. (Dvorak) Horak. He was preceded in death by his parents. In 1965 he married Marie J. DeKam; she preceded him in death in 1987.
Surviving are his daughters, Rosemarie (Joe Steinfeld) Horak of Fishers, IN and Joanne Horak of South Bend; two grandchildren, Jack and Margo Steinfeld; and two sisters, Arlene Gegenheimer of Florida and Beverly Wurman of Michigan, along with many nieces and nephews.
At the age of 16, his family moved to Cassopolis, Michigan. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1949. He attended Western Michigan University, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in mathematics and again in 1959 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He joined Alpha Phi Omega while at WMU.
Joe was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving his country proudly during the Korean War.
Joe worked at Bendix Aviation Corporation and Wheelabrator Corporation before starting his own business in 1972 - Engineered Sales Division of Quinvest Corporation.
Joe was a member of Power Squadron for 60 years. He enjoyed traveling, wood working, playing bingo, working sudoku puzzles, dancing, sailing and boating; he was into stamp and coin collecting and always enjoyed a good round of golf. He was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything. He never met a stranger, he could talk to anyone about anything.
Joe felt an education was very important. In 2010 he established a scholarship in his mother's name to help support a local student reach their educational goal. Rose was very interested in education, always saying “readers are leaders and leaders are readers.”
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial service at 1 p.m., at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rose J. Horak Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, PO Box 837, South Bend, IN 46624, or to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019