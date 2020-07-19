Joseph C. Miller, Jr.
Nov. 16, 1941 - July 12, 2020
NEW BUFFALO, MI - Joseph C. Miller, Jr., 78, died peacefully in his home on July 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a valiant battle with kidney cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Lowe Miller; his children, Jennifer Miller of Los Angeles, CA and Stephanie (Ryan) McGowan of Denver, CO; his two grandchildren Jack and Annie; and his sister, Eleanor Miller of Lakeville, CT.
Joe was born on November 16, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to Ruth B. Miller and Joseph C. Miller Sr. He was a graduate of Harrington High School of Lower Marion where he played varsity basketball and soccer and forged many lasting friendships. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1964 with a business degree, on a soccer scholarship, where he was an outstanding athlete and served as a ROTC officer. After college he served in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant Commander Officer for the Hawk Missile Battalion. Always a great Patriot, he valued the significance of service to his country. His professional business career included several leadership positions. He began his career at Republic Steel Corporation as a Sales and Marketing specialist in 1966. He served as President of Lowe's Inc., Inland Distributing and Whiteford Transportation Systems, and Vice Chairman of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. In 2000 he semi-retired, becoming an independent consultant specializing in Strategic Planning where he utilized his sharp intellect and experience to mentor business leaders, giving guidance on how to transform and build companies. Joe continued his involvement in the business world by sitting on company boards up until his death. In addition to working with many companies, he also was a member of multiple not-for-profit boards in the community. One of his most rewarding was his 26-year commitment to the Saint Joseph Regional Hospital in South Bend, IN where he was Chairman of the Board for 6 years, during which time the Chapin Street Health Care Clinic, dedicated to serving the medically underserved, was founded by Sister Maura Brannick. Throughout his life Joe always had a sense of responsibility to his community's growth and enrichment.
If you were lucky enough to know Joe, you know how much he cherished his family and friends. He had a great passion for the game of golf. He treasured the camaraderie on the course with his friends and appreciated the challenge of the game. He was an avid sports fan, but especially loved supporting WVU and Notre Dame sports. It was always a tough choice of who to cheer for when they played each other.
Joe had a great sense of humor and a keen interest in history, travel, business and world affairs. He and his wife Marilyn spent time between homes in New Buffalo, MI and Bonita Springs, FL where they shared many good times with family and friends. Joe's influence of strong values and ethics, along with his supportive attitude and loving presence towards his family and friends marks his legacy.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be donated online to Sister Maura Brannick Health Center at www.sjmedgiving.com/donate
(Designation: Sister Maura Brannick Health Center) or via mail to Sister Maura Brannick Health Center, 326 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.