Sept. 18, 1937 - May 5, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Charles Neuklis, 82, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Joe was born to Joseph Albert and Winifred Helen (Lutz) Neuklis of Tamaqua, PA and has lived in South Bend for 50 years. On October 31, 1964 he married Patricia Ann (DiBui) Neuklis at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Tamaqua, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Winifred Neuklis, and his wife of 52 years.



Survivors include his son, Joseph F. Neuklis of South Bend, IN; daughters, Amy (Hugh) Ross of Carmel, IN, Gretchen (Carlos) Capo of Fishers, IN, Julia Neuklis of Carmel, IN, and Jill Neuklis of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Nolan Joseph, Reilly, Willem and Ethan Neuklis; Alexandria, Hugh, Isaac Joseph, Mariah and Luke Ross; Mario Joseph and Franky Capo.



Joe received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and a M.S. degree in Organic Chemistry from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He studied and taught Biochemistry at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He worked for Bayer Corp (Miles Labs) in Elkhart, IN and retired as the Superintendent of Vitamin Manufacturing with over 30 years of service.



A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. In accordance with the current health guidelines and to protect all guests, visitors are encouraged to wear face masks. A live streamed Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. A closed private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN. If you would like to participate virtually for any of the services, please email JCNeuklisVisitation@gmail.com to request an invitation link before Friday, May 15 at Noon.





