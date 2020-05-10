Joseph Charles Neuklis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Charles

Neuklis

Sept. 18, 1937 - May 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Charles Neuklis, 82, of South Bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Joe was born to Joseph Albert and Winifred Helen (Lutz) Neuklis of Tamaqua, PA and has lived in South Bend for 50 years. On October 31, 1964 he married Patricia Ann (DiBui) Neuklis at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Tamaqua, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Winifred Neuklis, and his wife of 52 years.

Survivors include his son, Joseph F. Neuklis of South Bend, IN; daughters, Amy (Hugh) Ross of Carmel, IN, Gretchen (Carlos) Capo of Fishers, IN, Julia Neuklis of Carmel, IN, and Jill Neuklis of Fishers, IN; grandchildren: Nolan Joseph, Reilly, Willem and Ethan Neuklis; Alexandria, Hugh, Isaac Joseph, Mariah and Luke Ross; Mario Joseph and Franky Capo.

Joe received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and a M.S. degree in Organic Chemistry from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He studied and taught Biochemistry at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He worked for Bayer Corp (Miles Labs) in Elkhart, IN and retired as the Superintendent of Vitamin Manufacturing with over 30 years of service.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. In accordance with the current health guidelines and to protect all guests, visitors are encouraged to wear face masks. A live streamed Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. A closed private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 16 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN. If you would like to participate virtually for any of the services, please email JCNeuklisVisitation@gmail.com to request an invitation link before Friday, May 15 at Noon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Rosary
7:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Burial
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Mass of Christian Burial
Christ the King Catholic Church.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved