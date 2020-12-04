1/1
Joseph E. Laskowski II
1958 - 2020
Joseph E.

Laskowski, II

Sept. 18, 1958 - Nov. 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Joseph E. Laskowski, II, 62, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Joe was born September 18, 1958 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Joseph & Juanita (Childers) Laskowski. He is also preceded in death by his godfather, Patrick Brennan, godmother, Hattie Fujawa, and brother-in-law, Leonard Leffel.

Left to cherish the memory of Joe are his elder siblings, Jo Ann “Zip” Leffel and Larry K. Laskowski; along with his loving spouse, Jody L. Sauer; and his children, Adam C. Laskowski (Malissa Yoder), Haley L. Laskowski, and Joseph E. Laskowski, III (Jessica L. Arthurhultz); stepchildren, Justin Sauer (Shawna Zebell), Aubrey (Rick) Jannings, and Kalee (Justin) Harroff; grandchildren, Jayden Elizabeth Laskowski, Alyssa & Justin Joseph Sauer, Brodie, Moxley, & Dallas Jannings, and Kason Hughes; and goddaughter & niece, Jayme J. (Jaime T.) Shipley.

Joe was excellent at many things and described by his loved ones as a “perfectionist”. Joe found joy in gardening and cooking (always way too much!), specializing in Polish noodles and chicken alfredo. He was very handy, tinkering on anything he could, immersing himself until reaching complete perfection. Joe enjoyed hot rods, motorcycle racing, slot car racing, and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling, especially with his buddies to participate in HO Scale Slot Car Races and fishing trips to Minnesota. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
