Joseph E.
Mankowski, Jr.
Oct. 2, 1942 - April 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph E. Mankowski, Jr., 77, of South Bend passed away on Tuesday, April 7 at Creekside Village, Mishawaka following an extended illness.
Joe was born on October 2, 1942 in South Bend to the late Joseph E. and Catherine (Madaras) Mankowski, Sr.
He married Janet L. Marks-Mecier on June 7, 1990 in Mishawaka. Jan survives along with daughter, Jill M. Thompson of South Bend, stepdaughter, Elizabeth A. Arter of Winston-Salem, NC; sons, Joseph E. (Beth) Mankowski, III of Osceola, Michael A. (Linda) Mankowski of South Bend, and Todd C. (Angela) Mankowski of North Liberty; and stepsons, Darrell W. Mecier of Rhome, TX and Daniel F. (Stacey) Mecier of Georgetown, IN. Joe is also survived by ten loving grandchildren and five loving great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brian Mecier; sisters, Mary and Sylvia; and brothers, Henry, Richard, and William.
Joe retired from Raymond F. Hoffman Plumbing and Heating as owner in 2005. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 172 for over 50 years. He served many years as President of Rosemary Villas Home Owners Associatiom.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, going to breakfast with numerous friends, and being with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Joe will be dearly missed by his loving family and numerous friends he made during his life journey.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joe's honor to The First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092 or online at firsttee.org/donate.
There will be a private graveside service. Burial will be at Sumption Prairie Cemetery. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Joe's family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020