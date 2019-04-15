Joseph E. Richards



April 13, 1970 - April 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Joseph E. Richards was born on April 13, 1970 in Mishawaka, Indiana, son of the late Thomas Richards and wife Carol. He is survived by his brother, Edward Richards and his niece, Nichole Sao of Mishawaka and nephew, Corie Richards of Elkhart. The love of his life being Muscle Cars, “Mopar” earning him the nickname of “Hemi Joe,” you could always find him in his shop tinkering on his next project, or on his way to the next swap meet, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He passed peacefully away April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with loved ones and friends by his side. He will be greatly missed. There will be no visitation or services; the family is honoring Joseph's wishes to be cremated. A service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. Bubb Funeral Chapel assisted the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary