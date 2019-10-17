|
|
Joseph Evans, Jr.
Sept. 2, 1928 - Oct. 14, 2019
VANDALIA, MI - Joseph Evans, Jr., age 91, of Vandalia, died peacefully Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019, in the comfort of his family's presence in Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born September 2, 1928 in Missouri, the third of seven children born to Joseph and Azell Evans, Sr. He married Clara King Evans July 19, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 4, 1994.
Joe was a business man, having partnership in a construction company, J and J, as well as owning the Vandalia Lounge for over 20 years. He will always be known for the original “Joe Burger.” Joe was a loving, caring, and giving man to everyone. He enjoyed being supportive of the various sports and activities of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved Jazz music, dancing, and shooting pool.
Joe will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three sons, Ricky (Teresa) Evans of Cassopolis, Joseph Evans, III of Chicago, and James (Lisa) Ladd of Dallas, Texas, seven granddaughters, four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Rosalie Puckett and Dorothy J. Smith both of Vandalia; one brother, James G. Evans of Dayton, Ohio; one special nephew, Lawrence Denard Croom of Vandalia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two daughters, two sons, two brothers, Virgil L. Evans, Sr. and Chester Evans; and one sister, Delores Evans.
Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.
Mr. Evans' will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Joe be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 (heart.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019