Joseph “Joe” F.



Harjung



July 27, 1928 - July 12, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph “Joe” F. Harjung, 90, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend.



Joe was born on July 27, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Michael Harjung and Anna (Schmalz) Harjung and has lived for the past 24 years in Granger, Indiana, previously living in Chicago, IL and Huntington Park, CA. Joe proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War, and noted as one of the first combat engineers to enter Korea. He worked for 45 years as General Manager of Continental Commodities, retiring in 1993. While living in Huntington Park, CA, he served as City Councilman and President of Parks and Recreation. Joe attended St. Pius X Catholic Church, Granger and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



In 1956 in Chicago, Illinois Joe was united in marriage to Roseanna M. (Tomes) Harjung, who preceded him in death on December 14, 2002. Joe is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Gina) Harjung of South Bend and Robert (Debbie) Harjung of Granger; grandchildren, Kristy (BJ) Eaglesfield, Kamy (RJ) Ebright, Bob (Courtney) Harjung, and Courtney Harjung; and great-grandchildren, Marissa, Presleigh, Wrigley, Elayna, and Emilia. Joe is also survived by his sister, Anne (Marshall) Miller of Randolph, WI; and brother, Michael (Mary) Harjung of Chicago, IL, along with five nephews and one niece.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Pius Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530. Graveside Services and Military Rites will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Rosary will be said on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:45 PM at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635 with a time of visitation following until 8:00 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 15, 2019