Joseph F. Hunsberger
Nov. 13, 1939 - Nov. 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Joseph F. Hunsberger, 81, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away 3:36 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 in his residence.
Joe was born on November 13, 1939 in Mishawaka to Ivo Ray and Donnabelle (Martin) Hunsberger.
On March 4, 1961 in Mishawaka, Joseph married Martha Clark.
Martha survives along with their five children, Cynthia (Dave) Herron of Mishawaka, Kimberly Hunsberger of Mishawaka, Michele (Darnell) Davis of Elkhart, IN, Jennifer Ramirez of Mishawaka, and Mark (Barb) Hunsberger of Fort Wayne, IN, sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one sister, Dorothy Fretz of Mishawaka.
Joe was preceded by his parents, three sisters, and three brothers.
Joe was owner and operator of his own auto mechanic business and worked for PHM in bus maintenance for 17 years. Joseph was a member of Gospel Center Missionary Church (South Bend). He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and he was also a volunteer firefighter at Penn South Fire Dept., Mishawaka.
Joe was a dedicated family man and loved spending time with his family. He was always up to an adventure and “no trespassing” signs did not stop him. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring tractors, among many other things. Joe had an enduring love of Christ and his desire was to rejoice with his family in heaven.
Visitation for Joe will be on Friday, November 20, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka with Funeral services also on Friday at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Jon Ranous officiating . The burial service will follow at Olive Cemetery (Elkhart). Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Center Church or to Gideon's International. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
