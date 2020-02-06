|
Joseph F. Stackowicz
Jan. 14, 1922 - Feb. 3, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Love of family and love of life best describe Joseph Frank Stackowicz, who passed away peacefully on February 3, at the age of 98, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born January 14, 1922 in Downers Grove, Illinois to the late Thomas and Honorata (Urban) Stackowicz. He married the love of his life, Frances Paluch, from Buffalo, NY on April 30, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2005.
Left to cherish the memory of Joe are his two children, daughter Norine (Robert) Baloun and son John (Millie) Stackowicz; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Brown, Jamie (John) Toussaint, Nicholas (Abby) Baloun, Christopher (Samantha) Stackowicz, Matthew Stackowicz, Phillip (Dominika) Stackowicz, Jennifer (Austin) Carpenter, and Dr. Daniel Stackowicz, DDS; and twenty-one great-grandchildren: Grace, Jacob, Audrey, Kennedy, Eloise, Addyson, Genevieve, Zahra, Ella, Aryia, Lexie, Briggs, Jack, Josephine, Harlow, Izabela, River, Zoey, Kingston, Sebastian, and Penelope. He is survived by sister, Lillian Lee of Bloomingdale, IL along with numerous nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
Joe was a Navy Veteran who served during WWII on the USS Howard Gilmore. He worked in insurance sales for the Knights of Columbus until his retirement in 1994. Joe was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, served as a Grand Knight for Council 4263 in Granger, IN, and was also a Past Commander of American Legion Post 738 in Deerfield, IL.
Joe was a lifelong Cubs fan and got to fulfill his dream of watching them win the World Series. Some of Joe's favorite things included watching Notre Dame women's basketball, being Santa Claus for many families and organizations, singing to friends and family on their birthdays, making dill pickles, and tending to his tomato plants. Time with family was the most important thing to Joe, who never missed a family event. Joe's entire family was lucky enough to be treated to many wonderful vacations.
The family would like to send out special thanks to the wonderful staff at Tanglewood Trace, Southern Care Hospice, and Susie, for taking such good care of Joe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Granger Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 2, Granger, IN 46530.
Visitation for Joe will be held on Friday, February 7 at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR23, from 1-7 pm. Enter at Cherry Rd. Funeral services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN, on Saturday, February 8 at 9:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place following the service at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020