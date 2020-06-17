Joseph F. Stuller



July 10, 1930 - June 14, 2020



MISHAWAKA , IN - Joseph F. Stuller (USAF Chaplain COL) passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on June 14 at the age of 89.



He is survived by all his children: Beth Rutkoski, David Stuller, Joe Stuller III, Julia Beaudine, and Scott Stuller, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Joe was a spiritual man who appreciated the simple things in life, especially cheering on his beloved Indiana University Hoosiers. He liked to tell how he met the love of his life - Carol Ann Bodine - on their way walking to Mishawaka High School and knew at that moment that they would marry, which they were for 52 years until Carol's passing in 2004. Joe additionally impacted many lives during his 27 years of military service, which was recognized upon receiving the coveted Four Chaplains Award.



Joe had the unique combination of a keen sense of humor paired with a deep compassion for all humanity which endeared him to anyone lucky enough to cross his path.



A small family celebration of his life will be held near the cabin which he built on Donnell Lake, Michigan in the near future. Condolences may be emailed to his son Scott for distribution to family members at sstuller@fshisd.net.





