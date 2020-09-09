Joseph F. Thoman
June 27, 1923 - Sept. 2, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Joseph F. Thoman, 97, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home. Joe always liked to have an objective and one of his last was to reach the age of 97. Mission Accomplished!!
Joe's parents, Joseph and Viola (Schmissuer) Thoman, died when Joe was five years of age as a result of two separate accidents. His mother lived for six months after the family car was involved in a collision. She made arrangements for extended family to care for her four orphans.
At the age of seventeen, he met and married his first wife, Helga Sandburg. They had two beautiful children, John and Paula, but World War II interrupted their lives. Joe signed up for the Merchant Marine initially and then became an Army Paratrooper. The couple divorced after the war and Joe threw himself into work.
He married Adaline Polega at the age of 27. Joe worked as a factory supervisor but longed for a more independent, hands-on occupation. He found great pleasure working as a journeyman plumber with the UA Local 172 Plumbers and Pipefitters, often on complex jobs like hospital air and labs.
He and Adaline both were Depression-era children, having a strong desire to buy some acreage and build a home. They settled on 40 acres in La Porte County, where they raised cows, pigs, a goat, a crow, and many dogs and cats as well as two children, Charlene and Gregory.
Joe built their house and all the structures on the property himself, with occasional help from the family and friends. He believed in backups for everything: two heating systems, two staircases, two septic systems, and two fireplaces, etc.
Joe loved to work in the woods and the fields he cleared. He was often accompanied by his dog and sometimes an inquisitive cat. He liked people and often found himself the center of the conversation.
He is survived by his wife, Adaline (Polega); his sons and daughters, John (Liz) Steichen, Paula (Stanley) Polega, Charlene (Evan) Campbell, and Gregory Thoman, four grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-granddaughters, and a great-grandson.
A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Lambs Chapel, La Porte. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.