1/
Joseph F. Thoman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Thoman

June 27, 1923 - Sept. 2, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Joseph F. Thoman, 97, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home. Joe always liked to have an objective and one of his last was to reach the age of 97. Mission Accomplished!!

Joe's parents, Joseph and Viola (Schmissuer) Thoman, died when Joe was five years of age as a result of two separate accidents. His mother lived for six months after the family car was involved in a collision. She made arrangements for extended family to care for her four orphans.

At the age of seventeen, he met and married his first wife, Helga Sandburg. They had two beautiful children, John and Paula, but World War II interrupted their lives. Joe signed up for the Merchant Marine initially and then became an Army Paratrooper. The couple divorced after the war and Joe threw himself into work.

He married Adaline Polega at the age of 27. Joe worked as a factory supervisor but longed for a more independent, hands-on occupation. He found great pleasure working as a journeyman plumber with the UA Local 172 Plumbers and Pipefitters, often on complex jobs like hospital air and labs.

He and Adaline both were Depression-era children, having a strong desire to buy some acreage and build a home. They settled on 40 acres in La Porte County, where they raised cows, pigs, a goat, a crow, and many dogs and cats as well as two children, Charlene and Gregory.

Joe built their house and all the structures on the property himself, with occasional help from the family and friends. He believed in backups for everything: two heating systems, two staircases, two septic systems, and two fireplaces, etc.

Joe loved to work in the woods and the fields he cleared. He was often accompanied by his dog and sometimes an inquisitive cat. He liked people and often found himself the center of the conversation.

He is survived by his wife, Adaline (Polega); his sons and daughters, John (Liz) Steichen, Paula (Stanley) Polega, Charlene (Evan) Campbell, and Gregory Thoman, four grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-granddaughters, and a great-grandson.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Lambs Chapel, La Porte. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved