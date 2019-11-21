Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Joseph H. Griffith Jr.


1940 - 2019
Joseph H. Griffith Jr. Obituary
Joseph H. Griffith, Jr.

June 2, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph H. Griffith, Jr., 79, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Joe was born on June 2, 1940 in Binghamton, New York to the late Joseph H., Sr. and Dessa (Morse) Griffith, and was preceded in death by one sister, Katherine. On November 20, 1971 in Hartford, Connecticut he married Patricia Gorman who survives. Joe is survived by four sons, Joseph Griffith III (Patricia) of Grant, Georgia, Kevin Griffith (Marjorie) of South Bend, Indiana, Edward Griffith of Los Angeles, California, and James Griffith (Jennifer) of Frankfort, Illinois; and six grandchildren, Mary Clare, Colin, Finn, Joe, Derek, and Mindy. Joe was an honored member of the United States Marine Corps. Joe was retired from the AM General Corporation where he served as National Sales Manager for Military and Postal Service Contracts. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and NASCAR, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. A Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 23 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46628. Words of remembrance service will take place from 2:30 until 3:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Joe's honor may be made to Robert L. Miller, Sr. Veteran's Center, 747 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
