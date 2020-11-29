1/1
Joseph Harjung
1957 - 2020
Joseph Harjung

Sept. 2, 1957 - Nov. 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Joseph Harjung, 63, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Hammond, IN. He was born on September 2, 1957 in Chicago, IL, to Joseph F. and Roseanna M. (Tomes) Harjung, both of whom preceded him in death.

On August 25, 1979 in Buena Park, CA, Joseph married Gina Harjung, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 41 years, Joseph is survived by his daughters, Kristen (William) Eaglesfield of Granger, IN and Kamella (Randy) Ebright of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Elayna and Emilia; brother, Bob (Debbie) Harjung of Granger, IN; brothers-in-law, Marc Clark of Colorado Springs, CO and Michael Clark of Yorba Linda, CA; nieces, Courtney (Dan Park, fiancée) Harjung, Cherylin (Bryan) Blitch, Shannon Clark, Meredith (Tim) Hockersmith, and Alyssa (Joe) Hernandez; nephew, Bob (Courtney) Harjung, Jr., two great-nieces, and three great-nephews.

Joseph received his bachelor's degree in finance from California Lutheran University. While there, he played basketball on a scholarship and participated in on-campus activities. He received his master's degree in business administration from California State Polytechnic University of Pomona. After graduating, he was employed at Honeywell in finance, then moved on to Clark-Porche Construction Co. as a chief controller for 15 years. Upon moving to Indiana, Joseph was employed at Lowe's as an assistant manager, and finally as a store manager at CVS Pharmacy. He was a member of Knights of Columbus as well as a men's group at St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially of Notre Dame sports.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, December 3 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:00pm on Thursday. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30am-11:00am on Friday at the church, prior to Mass.

Contributions in memory of Joseph may be donated to American Red Cross, St. Joseph County Chapter, 3220 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel
DEC
3
Funeral service
03:45 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel
DEC
4
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
