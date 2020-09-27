Joseph “Steve” Harris
Aug. 11, 1957 - Sept. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Joseph “Steve” Harris, 63, longtime resident of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Steve was born in Jacksonville, Florida and moved to Fort Pierce when he was a child. Steve graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School. He proudly served in the United States Army before moving to South Bend in 1984. Steve was a health care provider for Notre Dame University and Aberdeen Nursing Home. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting antiques and cycling.
Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Underhill.
All Services are private.
For more information, please visit www.Yatesfuneralhome.com
.