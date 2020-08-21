Joseph “Joe” Hoyt
Jan. 3, 1948 - August 18, 2020
NILES, MI - Joe A. Hoyt, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, while in Elkhart, Indiana.
He was born to Charles “Russ” and Clara “Ethel” (Virgil) Hoyt on January 3, 1948, in Niles, Michigan.
Joe was a long time member of the Pleasant View Church of Christ in Cassopolis. He will be remembered as a very kind, generous person, who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is preceded by his parents, Russ and Ethel Hoyt; sister; Lois Littrell; and a brother, Charles Hoyt.
Joe is survived by his siblings, Patricia “Pat” Krasnowski of Tolono, Illinois, Charlene Hoyt of Cassopolis, Randy (Lynette) Hoyt of Cassopolis, and Debbie (Mike) Judy of Mattawan along with several nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Joe's memory may do so to the Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Rd., Cassopolis, MI 49031.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Joe will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Photos, condolences, and memories can be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, of Niles.