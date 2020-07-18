Joseph J. Benak
Dec. 31, 1936 - July 15, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Joseph J. Benak, 83, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
He was born on December 31, 1936, in Buchanan, Michigan to the late Joseph and Marie (Chvila) Benak. Joseph was very proud of his Czech heritage.
Joseph graduated from Buchanan High School in 1955. During his senior year of high school he began working at Clark Equipment, participating in the work co-op program. In 1958, he enlisted into the United States Army, proudly serving his country for a two-year enlistment. After his return home, he went back to work at Clark Equipment until his retirement in 1990; he then worked for Jack Post for an additional ten years. He was a volunteer fireman for the Buchanan fire department for five years.
He raced class B utility boats off and on from 1954 to 1959 on the St. Joseph River, in Wisconsin, and in the UP. Joseph enjoyed being outdoors; he loved the wildlife and things of nature. He spent most of his free time fishing, hunting, camping, or playing horseshoes. Joseph spent many vacations fly fishing in Canada, hunting and fishing on Drummond Island, Wisconsin, or in the UP.
On October 4, 1995, he married his love, Robalyn (Mansfield) Benak on Drummond Island.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Joseph (Marie) Benak; his mother, Marie Benak; and his brother, John Benak.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Robalyn “Bobbie” Benak of Buchanan; children, Joseph S. Benak of Oceola, Shelley Benak of Buchanan, Daniel Benak of Granger; stepchildren, Tara (Randy) Hagen of Mishawaka and Jason Hyepok of Mishawaka; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Patricia (Warren “Corky”) Boyle of Buchanan and Mildred Bianco of Lake Alfred, Florida; and stepsisters, Angie Kmiecik, Toni Mushinski, and Deanna Murray.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors presented by the United States Army and the Buchanan American Legion Post #51.
