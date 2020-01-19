|
|
Joseph J. Evans
March 4, 1948 - Jan. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph J. Evans, 71, of South Bend passed away Thurs., Jan.9, 2020. He was born March 4, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Sarah (Klosinski) Evans and the late Joseph B.W. Evans. He is survived by his daughter, Alexis (Dee Sloan) Evans; and sister, Sara (Ken) Marshall.
Joe served in the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard.
There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020