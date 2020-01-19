Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Evans


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Evans Obituary
Joseph J. Evans

March 4, 1948 - Jan. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph J. Evans, 71, of South Bend passed away Thurs., Jan.9, 2020. He was born March 4, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Sarah (Klosinski) Evans and the late Joseph B.W. Evans. He is survived by his daughter, Alexis (Dee Sloan) Evans; and sister, Sara (Ken) Marshall.

Joe served in the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -