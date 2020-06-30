Joseph J. McMahon
Joseph J. McMahon

Jan. 17, 1935 - June 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph J. McMahon, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Sanctuary at St. Paul's. Joseph was born on January 17, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana to William James McMahon and Urbany (VanDeWalle) McMahon. He served in the United States Army and retired from Bock Inustries/Bull Moose Tube. On November 9, 1957 he married Mary Ann Lichkay, who survives. Joseph is also survived by his son, William “Willie” McMahon of Saint James City, Florida; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim McMahon; and his sister, Ellen McMahon. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family request visitors attending the visitation and funeral wear face coverings and practice social distancing. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
