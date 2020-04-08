|
Joseph James Szalay
Sept. 22, 1934 - April 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Szalay, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joe was born September 22, 1934 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Margaret (Kitell) Szalay. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Piechocki, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Left to cherish the memory of Joe include his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia (May) Szalay; their children, James Szalay, Patricia (John) Rzeszewski, Joseph K. (Terri) Szalay, Kenneth Szalay, and Julie (Jeff) Piechocki; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Szalay; sister, Irene Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe honorably served his country in the USMC from 1954-1957 during the Korean Conflict. He was a model maker for South Bend Range for 22 years, then Globe Engineering until retirement. Joe was a kind, loving man who was helpful to everyone. He never met a stranger who didn't become a friend and never met a child to whom he didn't become their “Pa”. Joe will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice Care for their excellent care and compassion.
Due to the current health risks, services are being delayed. You may contact St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. for service time updates or to send condolences.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020