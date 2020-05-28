Joseph Jarboe
August 15, 1951 - May 24, 2020
KNOX, IN - Joe “Mike” Jarboe of Bass Lake, Indiana passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2020.
He leaves to cherish their wonderful memories his wife of 28 years, Jan; his daughters, Krissy (Scott) Kosco and Angie (Steve) Ciric; stepfamily, Missy (Bob) Carrico, Brian (Cheryl) Pemberton, and Geoff (Christine) Pemberton; his siblings, Mark (Mary) Jarboe, Paul Jarboe, Callie (Chris) Ludwig, Lori (Mike) Mastin, Susie (Tim) Simerly, and brother-in-law, Kevin (Linda) Williams. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Jenna and JT Kosko, Bronson and Harper Ciric, Chad Carrico, and Ashley Carrico Mark, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Kevin. Joe was born in Rushville, Indiana to Joseph H. and Marguerite Edwards Jarboe. Known as “Mike” to his family, he was schooled at St. Mary's and Rushville High School, and holds the degree of Bachelor of Science in Business with Distinction and the degree of Master of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University of South Bend. After 16 years, Joe recently retired from Kosciusko Community Hospital where he held the position of Vice President of Human Resources. In the twenty years prior he worked as a Director, Human Resources at several hospitals across the country and was a board member at many community programs. We will miss our Joe (Grandpa Joe) but God had other plans for him. Services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at M.C. Smith Funeral Home, 153 E. Washington Street, Knox, IN 46534. Public viewing from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Central Time (12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Time). A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Central time (2:00 PM Eastern Time). In respect to his mourners we ask that you social distance and wear a face mask. The family has requested no flowers or plants. If you would like to remember Joe, please send a contribution to the Elkhart County Hospice House, 22579 Old US 20 East, Elkhart, Indiana 46516 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2020.