1941 - 2020
Joseph Juarez Obituary
March 8, 1941 - March 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joseph Juarez, passed away March 27, 2020 at his home in South Bend. He was born March 8, 1941 in Saginaw, MI to Eliseo & Carolina (Mendoza) Juarez.

On October 25, 1969 he married Norma Joyce Hanzlovic. She survives along with two brothers, Louis Juarez and Benny Juarez; one niece, Caroline Martinez; one nephew, Marcos E. Martinez; one great-nephew, Marcos (Heather) Martinez; and one great-great-niece, Amirah. Other survivors include Jack and Susy Hanzlovic and family, and Pat and Dennis Smith and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Helen Martinez. Joseph worked in various community programs over the years, including Catholic Church programs. His last position was with the Institute for Latino Studies at Notre Dame. He also served in the United States Army, stationed in Fort Lewis near Seattle, WA.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu flowers please send memorial contributions to La Casa de Amistad, El Campito, or the Center for Hospice Care of St. Joseph County.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 4, 2020
