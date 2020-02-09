|
|
Joseph L. Avery II
Sept. 14, 1960 - Feb. 6, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Joseph L. Avery II, 59, of Lakeville, IN passed away at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. He was born on September 14, 1960 in Mishawaka, IN to Joseph and Linda (Nelson) Avery. On June 5, 1981 in South Bend, IN he was united in marriage to Diane A. (Seifer) Avery.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Diane A. Avery; father, Joseph Avery of South Bend, IN; and two sisters, Jody Avery of LaPorte, IN and Janette (Michael) Avery-Wolf of Elkhart, IN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Avery.
Joseph was a resident of Lakeville. He worked as an engineer for the Norfolk Railroad for the last twelve years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #353 in Lakeville, Eastern Star #479 in Lakeville, and the Lion's Club. Joseph loved Harley motorcycles and lawn mower racing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville, IN. Pastor Dave Herbster will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Bremen Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also visit one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.
Contributions in memory of Joseph Avery II may be offered to Riverbend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020